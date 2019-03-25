The City of Fort Collins has awarded the second annual Poudre Pour a $4,000 Fort Fund (City of Fort Collins) grant to support the Poudre Pour event in 2019. The Poudre Heritage Alliance and 12 different craft brewers are partnering to host an educational celebration of the Poudre River from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews St, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Poudre Pour will highlight water and the importance of the Cache la Poudre River to more than 634,000[i] Coloradoans living in Larimer and Weld Counties. The event focuses on craft brews and the major ingredient that makes the stouts, lagers, and ales so tasty…WATER from the Poudre River!

This family-friendly event is not your typical brewfest!

Poudre Pour attendees can enjoy craft brew tastings from Purpose Brewing & Cellars, Odell, New Belgium, Horse & Dragon, High Hops, Weldwerks, Gilded Goat, Intersect, Maxline, Snowbank, Rally King, and Soul-Squared. Attendees can also enjoy coffees from Human Bean, Kombucha from Turtle Mountain Fermentery, and natural sodas from Rocky Mountain Soda Company.

Water from the Poudre River nourishes the healthy farm produce used by Z Catering to craft tasty appetizers made with local beers such as beer cheese and jalapeno-stuffed pretzel bites and salted caramel porter popcorn.

The Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area (CALA) tells the story of the river where Western Water Law took shape and how the river still informs the use of water throughout the arid West today.

CALA’s 501(c)3 nonprofit managing entity – the Poudre Heritage Alliance – PROMOTES a variety of historical and cultural opportunities; ENGAGES people in their river corridor; and INSPIRES learning, preservation, and stewardship.

The Carnegie Center for Creativity and Heritage Courtyard in downtown Fort Collins serves as the backdrop for the family-friendly event offering both indoor and outdoor activities. Attendees can dig the vibes of the Blues Society and BethStudio; peruse the art gallery/auction that highlights artworks inspired by the beauty and wonder of the region; meet Northern Arapaho tribal elders in the video series airing in the Idea Lab; engage in a “River Rangers” scavenger hunt; bid on silent auction items such as a whitewater rafting trip or a craft beer goodie basket; and take part in hands-on activities in each of the four 19thcentury cabins organizations will host that such as the Windsor-Severance Historical Society and Blue Federal Credit Union.

The signature educational happening of the day will be a panel of experts discussing “A River of Many Uses” in relation to water law and all the beneficial uses of Poudre River water. The panel will include Corey Odell from Odell Brewing, Randy Ray from the Central Colorado Water Conservancy District, Christa Cherava from the National Parks Conservation Association, Nic Koontz from Native Hill Farm, and Cheri Yost from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Proceeds will benefit the Poudre Heritage Alliance, managing entity of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area.

The event is possible through in-kind donations and sponsorships that allow it to both celebrate and educate about our most important resource–water.

Besides the brewer/beverage partners, Poudre Pour sponsors to date include: The City of Fort Collins – Fort Fund, City of Greeley, Bohemian Foundation, Lamp Rynearson, Blue Federal Credit Union, Neenan Archistruction, Dellenbach Motors, Block One Events, Scheels All Sport, Von Trotha-Firestien Farm at Bracewell, Windsor Severance Historical Society, Leprino Foods and our media partners/in-kind partners which include The New Scene Magazine, North Forty News, KUNC, 105.5 the Colorado Sound, Signarama, and NoCo Style.

The Poudre Heritage Alliance and community partners are joining to celebrate the wonder of water and to protect our water heritage for this and future generations!

The all-inclusive tickets range from $5-$40 and must be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ poudre-pour-2019-tickets- 52679495790

Find out more at https://www.poudreheritage. org/