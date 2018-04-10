40th Judge Conrad L. Ball Award honors Ray Martinez

Reagan Cloudman

PHOTO COURTESY OF NPR.ORG

City of Fort Collins Councilor Ray Martinez will be honored as the recipient of the 40th Annual Judge Conrad L. Ball Award. At 6:30 p.m., April 20, 2018, Martinez will be recognized for his contributions improving justice in Larimer County. The event will take place at the Fort Collins Marriot, 350 East Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins.

Martinez joined the Fort Collins Police Department in 1974, serving for 25 years and retired in 1994, working tirelessly to improve relationships between the community and local law enforcement. He also became an expert witness in investigation and identification of dangerous drugs.

Martinez was elected Mayor or Fort Collins in 1999, focusing on public safety, and was active in the National League of Cities Steering Committee for Public Safety and Crime Prevention. He also held the office of Co-Chair on the 2002 Mayors and Police Chief’s Committee.

He was re-elected Mayor for two terms, ending in 2005. Martinez didn’t leave political service — after a few years he ran for a Fort Collins City Council seat and was elected in 2015. His current term ends in 2019.

Martinez has a strong interest working with youth, and co-founded Neighborhoods United, providing at risk youth educational and recreational opportunities to build their relationships with the community.

He’s also received numerous recognitions:

• Listing in the 107th Congress Second Session Congressional Record by U.S. Congressman Bob Shaffer in transforming Fort Collins, Colorado into a City of Character.

• One of five in Colorado chosen by the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for Leadership, Professionalism, Pride and Unity as a first in his field pioneer of Fort Collins and the State of Colorado.

• Recipient of Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award

Other nominees for 2018 were: Matthew Haltzman, Ring & Associates, P.C.; and Fort Collins Police Services District One Team.

Citizens interested in attending the banquet can contact Lindsay Murr at Larimer County Community Corrections, (970) 498-7512, lmurr@larimer.org for more information.

The Larimer County Community Corrections Department, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, conducts the award process. The Conrad Ball Award recipient, co-recipients, or team, are selected from candidates nominated each year by colleagues, coworkers, and citizens. A full list of recipients is located at: larimer.org/comcor/conrad_ball_award.htm.