4th of July Community Celebration City of Fort Collins

Independence Day in Fort Collins includes a morning parade, evening musical performances at City Park, a food truck rally, golf tournament, an old-timer’s baseball game and a fireworks display over Sheldon Lake at City Park.

The City of Fort Collins lineup of activities for the 2019 4th of July Community Celebration:

7:30 a.m.Firecracker 5KCity Park

7:30-10 a.m.Stars & Stripes Golf TournamentCity Park Nine

9:30-11 a.m.39th Annual Old Timer’s Baseball GameCity Park North Ballfield

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

10-11 a.m. 4th of July ParadeMountain Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.Avery House Celebration328 W. Mountain Ave.

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.City Park Pool Open, $3 admissionCity Park Pool

12-5 p.m.Trolley RidesCity Park – Old Town

4-10 p.m.Free shuttles to/from City ParkCSU and Transportation Center

3-9:40 p.m.Live music and food truck rallyCity Park

9:35-10 p.m.Fireworks CelebrationCity Park over Sheldon Lake

4th of July Parade

The Fort Collins 2019 4th of July festivities kick off with an Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. The parade travels west on Mountain Avenue, beginning at Meldrum Street and ending at Jackson Avenue. There will be street closures in the parade’s area and they limit parking in some areas.

2019 Grand Marshal: Corporal Curt Cameron

This year’s 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal, Corporal Curt Cameron, 95th Squadron 440th Troop Carrier Group. Corporal Cameron is a World War II Veteran who served on D-Day.

When asked how it felt on D-Day and the night before, Curt said, “Like everyone else, you expect something but you don’t know what’s coming so you’re probably a nervous wreck. All the guys I talked with said ‘we have a job to do, we might as well get with it.'”