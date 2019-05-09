6 Area Camp Invention Programs Funded by OtterCares Foundation Grant

The Camp Invention® program, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp, today announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the OtterCares Foundation in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Because of the grant, underserved students will receive partial scholarships to attend the Camp Invention programs running at Ann K. Heiman Elementary School (Evans), Eyestone Elementary School (Wellington), Hudson Elementary School (Hudson), Loveland Classical Schools (Loveland), McGraw Elementary (Fort Collins), and S. Christa McAuliffe STEM School (Greeley).

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Camp Invention program challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

“The National Inventors Hall of Fame is a world-class organization that pays it forward through our educational programs, competitions, and events,” said NIHF CEO Michael Oister. “Thanks to this grant from the OtterCares Foundation, underrepresented students will get the opportunity to attend our Camp Invention program this summer. Our mission is to provide more children-in-need the opportunity to experience our programs and benefit from the problem-based learning and hands-on activities so we can boost their knowledge of STEM disciplines.”

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present, and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leaders-in-Training.

“Inspiring students to become entrepreneurs who will be tomorrow’s world-changers starts by providing them with opportunities to tackle real-world problems in an environment that nurtures both failure and success,” said OtterCares Foundation Executive Director Linda Crum. “That is why we partner with organizations and programs, like Camp Invention, that challenge students to become critical thinkers and problems solvers through hands-on activities that nurture and develop an entrepreneurial mindset. We’re proud to partner with the National Inventors Hall of Fame and their Camp Invention program and look forward to inspiring even more future entrepreneurs together!”

The OtterCares Foundation inspires students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists who create lasting and impactful change in their communities. For more information, visit ottercares.org.

For more information, visit invent.org/camp.