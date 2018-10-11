6 Week Closure of Riverside Avenue Begins Saturday, October 13

FORT COLLINS, CO – The six-week full closure of Riverside Avenue to replace the structurally deficient Riverside Bridge begins Saturday, October 13. During the closure, vehicular access to the Edora Park and Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) will be from East Stuart Street. Spring Creek Trail will also be detoured around the bridge construction.

Construction on Riverside Avenue began in September and will continue through January 2019. During construction, City Engineering will replace the Riverside Bridge over Spring Creek and also raise Riverside Avenue out of the 100-year floodplain. After the bridge is constructed, Fort Collins Utilities will realign Spring Creek at this location, stabilizing banks and improving fish and wildlife habitats. Revegetation and restoration of the landscape will continue through Summer 2019. The bridge and creek improvements are scheduled for the fall and winter months to coincide with the lowest Spring Creek flows.

The majority of this project is funded through the Keep Fort Collins Great (KFCG) .85% dedicated sales tax.

For more information contact Mark Laken, City Engineering project manager, mlaken@fcgov.com or 970-222-3546, or visit fcgov.com/engineering/riversidebridge

