Mallory Garneau, Executive Director, FoCo Cafe

Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) operating in Fort Collins, Colorado.The FoCo Cafe provides healthy meals to the entire community. We operate with a donation box—you can pay what you can, pay what you would normally pay, pay it forward, or you can make you contribution with personal skill and time of volunteerism.

On December 4th, 2018, we are putting on our 6th Annual Party with a Purpose for Colorado Give’s Day benefitting FoCo Cafe. Guests will join us at Odell’s Brewing Co. for joyful times, music, beer and food, and a silent auction featuring a plethora of locally featured items! Our goal this year is to raise enough money to cover the cost of our rent and utilities for an entire year, which will allow us to utilize our time and resources to best serve the community.

Event Details:

*December 4th, 2017 from 7-9pm

*At Odell Brewing Company: 800 E Lincoln Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

*For entry: a minimum of $10 donation either at door or CO Gives Day receipt

*Prizes awarded from 8:30-8:45pm

During the entire day of December 4th, many community members “give where they live,” through pre- scheduled donations. You have the option of pre-scheduling a donation for CO Gives Day on December 4th, donating today, or scheduling a recurring payment to help feed the community on a monthly basis! Join nearly 120 community members and become a sustaining member, and Face of FoCo Cafe through your Colorado Gives Day gift. Just schedule your gift as recurring monthly payments to join and double up on making a difference!

You can pre-schedule your Colorado Gives Day donation here: https://www.coloradogives.org/FoCoCafe/overview .

FoCo Cafe relies on the community, and recurring donations are one of the most helpful ways to support the cafe’s mission and values. We strive to utilize all donations from meals to go back into the community. Donors help us thrive and keep our doors open!

Thank you for supporting our Party with a Purpose event and helping feed our community. We look forward to seeing you there!

