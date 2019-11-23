7 Water Conservation Tips for Thanksgiving

Greeley Water and Sewer

Water conservation isn’t the first thing you might think about on Thanksgiving Day. To produce the food and prepare the meal, a Thanksgiving Dinner for eight requires over 40,000 gallons of water. Greeley’s Water Conservation Program has a few tips for you to consider when preparing and cleaning up holiday meals.

Thaw out frozen food in your refrigerator or microwave. Don’t thaw under running water. Plan ahead and give your turkey 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds to thaw your turkey in the fridge. Rinse vegetables in a sink or basin filled with water. A running faucet uses three to five gallons of water per minute. Do not dump fats, oils or grease from cooking turkey down the drain. It can clog your plumbing system and harm the environment. Recycle grease and oil at the Household Hazardous Waste Center. It is located at 1311 N. 17th Ave and is open on Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The Center is closed the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the holiday weekend. Use your garbage disposal sparingly. A better option is to compost kitchen waste. Don’t presoak utensils under running water, use a filled with water instead. Only run full loads in the dishwasher. This shouldn’t be too difficult with large family meals, although you may have to run your dishwasher more than once. If you wash your dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing. If you have two sinks, fill one with soapy water and one with rinse water. If you only have one sink, gather the washed dishes in a dish rack and rinse them with a spray device or a pan full of hot water.

