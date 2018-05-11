A benefit for the Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic

Lydia Jordan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – May 7, 2018 – The 7th Annual Running of the Wieners Dachshund Race is set for May 19th and will benefit Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. The event is being hosted by Big Beaver Brewing Co. and Climb Hard Cider Co., which are donating a portion of their proceeds of beer, hard cider, and merchandise sales for the day to the subsidized spay/neuter clinic for dogs and cats. Also sponsoring the event are Bentley’s Pet Stuff, Canyon Acoustics, and Go West T-Shirt Company.

The races will be held at Climb Hard Cider Co.’s production facility at 245 S. Madison Ave., Loveland, CO 80537. Dachshund owners must pre-register their dogs by completing the online registration form at RunningoftheWienersLoveland.com by May 17th. There is a small race registration fee of $5 per dog for up to three dogs. The registration fee is waived for any rescue groups that would like to race a Dachshund who is available for adoption. Mile High Dachshund Rescue will be at the event with information and adoptable dogs.

Pre-registration is required by May 17th (please no race day signup). Mixed-breed Dachshunds up to 25 pounds are allowed but will run in a division separate from purebred Dachshunds, who will run in divisions categorized by age. A race for special needs Dachshunds will also take place. All dogs must be current on their rabies vaccinations and be kept on a leash. There will be a costume contest for the dogs with prizes awarded for Most Original, Cutest, Funniest, and Best Overall.

The entire event is open to the public and free for spectators. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and pre-registered competitors may begin checking in at that time. The races will run from 1-4:30 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages and food will also be available for purchase from several vendors, including Corndoggies, Bedrock BBQ, Bad Benji’s Diggety Dogs, and Ripe Tomatoes Wood Fired Pizza.

“Every wiener is a winner,” and all dogs will receive a participation ribbon. The 1st place winners from each heat go on to face the other 1st place winners within their division. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place mix-breed winners. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place purebred winners of each division’s final heat. After a final race among all of the gold-medal purebred winners, trophies will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place purebred Dachshunds.

Last year’s Running of the Wieners saw 150 dachshunds participate and raised over $1,000 to help Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s efforts to prevent pet homelessness and reduce pet overpopulation. The clinic has performed over 53,000 spay or neuter surgeries on dogs and cats since it opened in 2007.

For more information and to register online, visit RunningoftheWienersLoveland.com. More information about Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic can be found on its website at www.FCCRSNC.org.