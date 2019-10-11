8th Annual Bounty and Brews Celebrates the Harvest Season

Fortified Collaborations

By Kristina Cash

Founder, Chief Connector

Fortified Collaborations is thrilled to present the 8th Annual Bounty and Brews Dinner at Fossil Creek Nursery in Fort Collins on from 5-9 pm Saturday, October 19th. This premier farm-to-fork pop-up dinner will consist of six courses from eight chefs, each paired with one of eight Fort Collins breweries. This event celebrates a bountiful harvest season of produce and proteins from regional farms and ranches. All proceeds from this event will benefit The Growing Project, a non-profit that promotes an environmentally and socially just local food system through direct agricultural experiences, education, economic opportunities, and advocacy. Dana Guber, Executive Director of The Growing Project says, “Year after year, Bounty and Brews proves itself to be an evening of amazing food, beer, and community building. Not only does this event get to serve a local non-profit with a significant mission, but it also creates a magical space for local communities to gather for a night they won’t forget.”

The first hour of the event will feature passed appetizers prepared by 3 chefs, paired with 3 breweries. Guests will enjoy appetizers created by Jax Fish House paired with a brew from Horse and Dragon, Cafe Vino paired with a beer from Maxline, and Cacciatore paired with a beer from The Gilded Goat. Following appetizers will be a small plate prepared by Fish Restaurant, accompanied by a hand-selected beer from Intersect Brewing. Moving onto the third course, guests will be served soup from Door 222 with beer from Zwei. A new Fort Collins eatery, The Alimentary will follow with a salad, complemented by a New Belgium beer. Presenting the entree will be The Regional, paired with a carefully selected beer from Odell Brewing. Finally, dessert will be prepared by Jay’s Bistro paired with Purpose Brewing for the final beer. There will be wine available for guests who prefer grapes over grains. Live acoustic music and an abundant silent auction will add to the offerings of the evening. Free shuttles provided. The event is rain or shine. Tickets and more info at www.fortifiedcollaborations. com

Fortified Collaborations would like to thank Fossil Creek Nursery for graciously hosting this year’s event, all the collaborating chefs and breweries, as generous sponsors: Elevations Credit Union, Lucky’s Market, 105.5 The Colorado Sound, Scene Magazine, North Forty News, Mountain Avenue Market, Rocky Mountain Publishing, NoCo Style, KRFC 88.9 FM and Mugs Coffee Lounge.