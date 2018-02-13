Timnath Town Council Meeting – Feb. 13, 2018

TOWN OF TIMNATH TOWN COUNCIL Tuesday, February 13, 2018

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE TIMNATH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETING at 6:00 p.m. 4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado

1. CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Voronin, Councilmember Bill Neal, Councilmember Aaron Pearson, Councilmember Paul Steinway

2. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA: Note: The Council may add to this agenda, any item for discussion or action.

3. PUBLIC COMMENT: Note: It is requested that public comments be limited to three minutes. When several people wish to speak with the same position, they are requested to select a spokesperson to state that position.

4. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approval of the January 23, 2018, Town Council Meeting Minutes

b. Approval of the Check Register

c. RESOLUTION NO. 13, SERIES 2018, A Resolution Approving Town Purchase Authorization and Ratifying a Contract with Angel Light Pyrotechnics, LLC

d. ORDINANCE NO. 8, SERIES 2018, Setting Public Hearing, An Ordinance Amending Chapter 16, Article 6 of the Timnath Land Use Code and Setting a Public Hearing on February 27, 2018, at 6:00 p.m.

5. REPORTS a. Mayor and Council

6. BUSINESS

a. ORDINANCE NO. 7, SERIES 2018, Public Hearing, An Ordinance Amending Chapter 18 – Building Regulations of the Municipal Code to Revise the Code Language for Expired Building Permits Presented by Matt Blakely, Contracted Director of Community Development

b. RESOLUTION NO. 14, SERIES 2018, A Resolution Approving an Agreement with Buxton Company Presented by April Getchius, Town Manager

c. RESOLUTION NO. 15, SERIES 2018, A Resolution Approving an Agreement with Mantooth Marketing Company Presented by April Getchius, Town Manager

d. RESOLUTION NO. 16, SERIES 2018, A Resolution Approving the Design Phase of the Harmony Road Widening Phase 4 Project Presented by Don Taranto, Contracted Town Engineer

e. RESOLUTION NO. 17, SERIES 2018, A Resolution Approving and Ratifying a Service Agreement with Magellan Strategies Presented by April Getchius, Town Manager

f. EXECUTIVE SESSION: “For the purposes of discussion concerning the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of real, personal, or other property interests under Section §24-6-402(a), C.R.S.; discussion concerning personnel matters under §24-6-402(4)(f), C.R.S.; discussion regarding positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations and development of a strategy for negotiations under §24-6-402(4)(e), C.R.S.; and conferences with the Town’s attorney for purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions under §24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.” Presented by Robert Rogers, Contracted Town Attorney

g. RESOLUTION NO. 18, SERIES 2018, A Resolution Approving the Settlement Agreement between the Town of Timnath and Stars & Stripes 4A, LLC Presented by Robert Rogers, Contracted Town Attorney

7. ADJOURNMENT