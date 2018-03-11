Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of March 12, 2018

Monday, March 12, 2018

10:00am – 11:00am Work session with Estes Valley Fire Protection District

1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development Work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding the following items:

1. Director updates

2. 500 foot notification limit

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

C. PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

*1. WALDO CEMETERY SPECIAL REVIEW, FILE #17-ZONE2273; Request: Special Review approval to establish a private family cemetery on approximately one-half acre of land on a 27.61-acre residual parcel zoned O ñ Open; Location: 9925 Waldo Lane, Wellington; located on the west side of Waldo Lane approximately 1,000 feet north of the intersection of Waldo Lane and E. County Road 66

D. DISCUSSION ITEMS:

2. SHORE APPEAL, FILE #18-GNRL0441; Staff Contacts: Jenn Cram, Planning, Clint Jones Engineering, Lea Schneider, Health; Request: A request to reduce the fee for a Minor Special Review for a Bed and Breakfast with 6 guests or fewer from $875 to $375; Location: 526 Red Tail Trail – Livermore, CO 80536

3. GLOVER SHORT TERM RENTAL SPECIAL REVIEW, FILE #17-ZONE2216; Request: Special Review for a short term rental in the O-Open zoning district. Appeal to paving requirements of Section 8.6.C.3.c and to the fire sprinklering requirements 8.1.4.G.1 of Larimer County Land Use Code; Location: 7707 Hwy 7, Estes Park CO approximately Ω mile north of the Boulder County Line on the east side of Hwy 7.

4. COMMERFORD SHORT TERM RENTAL SPECIAL REVIEW, FILE #17-ZONE2217; Request: Special Review to allow a Short Term Rental in the O ñ Open zoning district and an Appeal to Section 8.1.4.G.1 of the Land Use Code Regarding Fire Protection; Location: 28 Sly Fox Road, Drake; located on the east side of Sly Fox Road approximately 300 feet south of the intersection of Highway 34 and River Fork Road

E. ADJOURN

4:00pm – 6:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Loveland Downtown Development Authority Meeting, 350 N. Cleveland, Loveland (if time allows)

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

8:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Johnson will participate in the New Employee Orientation, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC).† Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

1:00pm – 2:00pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Johnson may attend the Parks Advisory Board meeting, Lake Loveland Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

7:45am – 9:30am Commissioner Johnson may attend the Workforce Development Board meeting, Hearing Room, 1st floor

9:00am -10:30am Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at the Estes Valley Community Center, 380 Community Drive, Estes Park, CO 80517. Featured guest is Kelly Claypool, Estes Valley Recreation Coordinator for Senior and Active Adults, who will be sharing information on the new Estes Valley Community Center and giving a tour of the facility.

12:30pm – 3:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Agricultural Advisory Board Meeting, Extension Office, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 3:30pm Work session regarding 2017 Budget Carryovers

5:30pm – 9:00pm Planning Commission / County Commissioner Joint work session, Boyd Lake Conference Room, Boyd and Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

Thursday, March 15, 2018

9:00am – 3:00 pm Colorado Counties, Inc. Committee Meetings, CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

9:00am Commissioner Gaiter – Justice & Public Safety Committee

10:00am Commissioner Gaiter – General Government Committee

11:00am Commissioner Gaiter – Tourism, Resorts & Economic Development Committee

12:30pm Commissioner Johnson – Taxation & Finance Committee

2:00pm Commissioner Gaiter – Transportation & Telecommunications Committee

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend a Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Weld County Administration Building, Events Center Room, 1150 O Street, Greeley

6:30pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend Board of Health Meeting, Health Department, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

Friday, March 16, 2018

9:00am – 3:00pm Colorado Counties, Inc. Committee Meetings, CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

9:00am Commissioner Johnson – Health & Human Services Committee

11:00am Commissioner Donnelly – Public Lands Committee

12:30pm Commissioner Donnelly – Land Use & Natural Resources Committee

1:00pm Commissioner Johnson – Works Allocation Committee

2:00pm Commissioner Donnelly – Ag, Wildlife & Rural Affairs Committee

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF March 12 – 16, 2018

March 13 5:30pm Parks Advisory Board, Lake Loveland Conference Room, 2nd Floor

6:00pm Environmental & Science Advisory Board, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

March 14 7:45 am Workforce Development Board, Hearing Room, 1st floor

12:30pm Agricultural Advisory Board Meeting, Extension Office, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

March 15 6:30pm Board of Health Meeting, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.