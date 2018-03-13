Geology Hike at Devil’s Backbone Open Space Set for March 24

Saturday, March 24, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Geology Hike at the Devil’s Backbone” Join Larimer County naturalists to discover the geology of Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn about this fascinating local landmark and the northern Front Range. Approximately 2-hour program. Hike rating: Easy. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
