Shooting Suspect Arrested

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On March 13, 2018, the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force arrested Loveland resident Christopher David Parker (11/26/1982) for the June 3, 2015 first degree murder of Mr. William Connole and attempted first degree murder of a motorcyclist in the City of Loveland. Parker was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a NO BOND warrant. A booking photo is attached.

On June 3, 2015, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Mr. William Connole was shot and killed while standing at the intersection of East 1st Street and North St. Louis Avenue in Loveland. Approximately 15 minutes prior, a person was shot at while riding a motorcycle near the intersection of Denver Drive and East 18th Street in Loveland. The person was not injured. These two shooting were linked by forensic evidence, but have not been linked to any other shootings being investigated by the Task Force.

The arrest of Parker was possible because of information received from the public. The Task Force will not release any other information in efforts to maintain the integrity of this case.

The Task Force continues to investigate and seek tips for the shootings on April 22 and May 18, 2015 as follows:

On April 22, 2015, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Ms. Cori Romero was shot in the neck while driving her vehicle and merging onto southbound Interstate 25 from Harmony Road in Larimer County. Thankfully, Ms. Romero survived her injuries.

On May 18, 2015, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Mr. John Jacoby was shot and killed while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Weld County Road 15 and Weld County Road 72 in Windsor.

As previously stated, the shootings of Ms. Romero and Mr. Jacoby are linked by forensic evidence, but are not linked to any other shootings being investigated by the Task Force.

Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer wishes to express his continued support for the Connole family. While we know that this arrest does not bring full closure or resolution to the family, we hope that it provides some semblance of comfort to know that this suspect is now in custody.

Chief Ticer also expresses his appreciation for the countless hours of exceptional work and extreme commitment of the members of the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force as well as all Northern Colorado Law Enforcement who have helped to move this case forward into the Justice System. We will continue to support the Justice system in every step to continue to advance justice on behalf of Mr. Connole and his family.