Public Notice – Meeting in Livermore to address Road Construction Facility

Virginia Johnson

A meeting has been scheduled for Monday, March 26th from 5:30-7:30 at the Livermore Community Hall, to address construction of a proposed Larimer County “road maintenance facility” near mile marker 2.5 in the heart of ranching and wildlife activity. It is proposed to be larger than what currently exists now at the corner of CR 74E and Hwy 287, (which is in more of a commercially active area) and would be placed on this prime 35 acre open-space parcel.

Residents are very concerned this facility will likely impact air and water quality, noise and traffic, and reduce property values.

We are sharing this meeting notice because Larimer County only sent meeting notices to homes within a 2-mile radius of the proposed site. Since this facility move will impact all taxpayers, we thought community members should have an opportunity to hear about this proposed facility move. The County plans to share the cost of building out this proposed site. Come, learn, and see if you agree that your tax dollars are being spent wisely. See you there!

larimer.org/events/road-and-bridge/public-meeting-larimer-county-livermore-maintenancefacility-2018-03-26