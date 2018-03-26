Fort Collins Police Investigate Vehicle Collision

Drew Jurkofsky, Fort Collins Police Services

On March 23 at approximately 5:03pm, Fort Collins Police Services was notified of a collision in the intersection of Shields Street and Mountain Avenue involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

A 2002 Honda CRV was traveling east on Mountain Avenue and stopped for a red light at Shields Street. When the traffic light turned green for eastbound traffic, the CRV proceeded into the intersection and was hit by a 1999 Dodge Durango traveling south on Shields Street.

The driver of the CRV, Sierra Mikula, 22, of Fort Collins, was not injured. The driver of the Durango told officers he was uninjured, but may have experienced a medical event before the collision. As a precaution, officers requested an ambulance to check on the driver of the Durango.

While being checked by medical personnel at the scene, the driver of the Durango suffered a medical event. He was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital where he died.

The name of the Durango driver will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family. Investigators are working to determine if the collision contributed to his death.

The intersection of Shields Street and Mountain Avenue was closed for approximately 4 hours while investigators processed the scene. Police do not believe speed contributed to the collision, but are working with the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to determine if other factors were involved.

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224.