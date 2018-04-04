Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Owl Canyon Coffee

Kacy L. Lobato

The morning of Saturday, March 31st the Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce celebrated the Newman family with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome Owl Canyon Coffee to Wellington, Colorado.

Owl Canyon Coffee provides expertly crafted organic, Fair Trade espresso and brewed coffee, premium organic smoothies, fresh-made cold brew coffee, locally baked pastries, organic and gluten-free snacks and delicious breakfast burritos.

If you haven’t stopped by Owl Canyon Coffee yet, they are located at 3745 Cleveland Avenue – Wellington, CO 80549