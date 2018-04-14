Congratulations Tracy Axton! Banking & Finance

Dallas Heltzell

T racy Axton, FMS Bank – 2018 Northern Colorado Women of Distinction – Banking and Finance

Born and raised in the tiny Eastern Plains town of Cope, which had been founded by her great great grandfather, Tracy Axton likes to keep it simple.

She earned a degree in business administration and finance at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley but decided to stay in Greeley because it was not too small but not too big for a small-town girl.

“I had always wanted to be a stock broker,” she said, “but in late ’87 the stock market crashed and I thought, well, maybe that’s not the thing to do. I’ll go into banking. Only thing you could do, though, was be a part-time teller. So I worked in retail and as a waitress, and fell into an IT position at a retail store.”