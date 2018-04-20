May Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

Guided Hikes and Events

Friday, May 4, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. "Geology Hike at Devil's Backbone" Join Larimer County naturalists for an up-close introduction to the geology of Devil's Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn about the rock layers that formed from 200 million-year-old beaches, lakes and rivers and the subsequent forces that have reshaped these layers into the unique landscape we see today. Hike rating: Easy. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack some water. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.

Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. "Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society" Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil's Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org . Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at nocoastro.org . Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.

Saturday, May 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. "Red Mountain Geology Hike" Join Larimer County naturalists to learn about the beautiful geology of Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins. See the unique geological formations that have been eroded by Box Elder Creek, and walk on the area's massive gypsum beds. Approximately 2.6-mile hike. Hike rating: Easy. Please dress appropriately for the weather, and bring some sunscreen, water and lunch for eating on the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.

Thursday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. "Outdoor Safety at River Bluffs Open Space" Get ready for summer with Larimer County naturalists to learn about safety and preparedness when you are outdoors. All ages are invited to this 1-hour program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.