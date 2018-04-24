Timnath – Verizon Cell Service Petition

April D. Gatchius, AICP, Town Manager

The Town of Timnath is contacting Verizon Wireless regarding service failures in our neighborhoods. We have prepared a petition for residents to sign asking Verizon to address this issue. The petition includes a map that shows coverage weaknesses and can be found and signed at: ipetitions.com/ petition/timnath-cell-service.

The petition, along with any emails or letters describing the service failures of residents will be included in our correspondence and conversations with Verizon. If you’d like to send a letter or email to be included, please send to April Getchius, Town Manager at agetchius@timnathgov.com. The petition will remain open until at least May 1, 2018 so please spread the word to your friends and neighbors.