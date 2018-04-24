Timnath – Verizon Cell Service Petition

April 24, 2018
Aerial view of Timnath Reservoir Water Tower
Town of Timnath Logo

April D. Gatchius, AICP, Town Manager

The Town of Timnath is contacting Verizon Wireless regarding service failures in our neighborhoods.  We have prepared a petition for residents to sign asking Verizon to address this issue.  The petition includes a map that shows coverage weaknesses and can be found and signed at: ipetitions.com/petition/timnath-cell-service.  

The petition, along with any emails or letters describing the service failures of residents will be included in our correspondence and conversations with Verizon.   If you’d like to send a letter or email to be included, please send to April Getchius, Town Manager at agetchius@timnathgov.com.   The petition will remain open until at least May 1, 2018 so please spread the word to your friends and neighbors. 

