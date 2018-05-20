Women’s Art Show to run June 5th through June 10th in the Creative Community Center

Marty Tharp

“Friendly Artists,” a group of local artists, will display their art June 4 through 9 at the Carnegie Creative center, 200 Matthews St.

A reception is set 5 to 7 p.m. Friday , June 8, and is open to all.

Hours at the CCC are from noon to 6 p. m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Artists who are participating are :

Regina Connelly is a Loveland painter whose works range from very large oil or acrylic landscapes to small floral works.

Helen Cook paints in oils, pastels and mixed media

Diane Edwards, a Master Folk Artist in Norwegian Rosemoling, uses classic designs in oils on wood.

Dale Edwards, a wood turner, will show his wood turned bowls and useful utensils in decorative and unusual woods.

Joani Fischer is a local oil painter.

Suzy Gebhardt will show her delicate garden botanicals in oils and watercolors

Susan Shattuck uses water, pigment and paper to create her magical abstracts

Pam Scinto will show an eclectic collection of her works in watercolors

Marty Tharp will focus her photographs in this show on the shapes of water.

Six members of the group are former board members of the Artists Association of Northern Colorado: Connelly, Cook, Edwards, Gebhardt, Shattuck and Tharp.