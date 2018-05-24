Free Summer Workshops at the Garbage Garage

Kid-friendly hands-on, educational activities

Plan for some fun during summer break for your young, aspiring artists and engineers. In addition to open drop-in hours, the Garbage Garage Education Center offers free workshops for kids this summer.

All workshops begin with a brief tour on waste and recycling followed by a lesson and creative activity. Materials are provided for all workshops, but space is limited. Parents and guardians are required to assist as needed.

Trash-to-Treasure Workshop for all ages, 10:30 a.m. – Noon, June 5, 6, 7 and 8. Design and create a small art piece, made with trash and found objects. Registrants are welcome to bring their own materials.

Kids Engineering Workshop for ages 7 and up, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., June 12, 13, 14 and 15. Upcycle items to make a marble run, a small raft or a da Vinci bridge.

Painting Class for ages 5 and up, 10 a.m. – Noon, June 19, 20, 21 and 22. Follow step-by-step instructions to paint your own work of art.

Wigglebot Workshop for ages 7 and up, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., June 26, 27, 28 and 29. Make a homemade “robot” that wiggles, from reuse materials.

Register or get more information at 970-498-5772, gcohen@larimer.org.