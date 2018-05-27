Michael Jay Shaffer, Communications Specialist, Poudre Landmarks Foundation

Subject: Old-Fashioned Fourth of July at the 1879 Avery House

Date: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Fort Collins Avery House, 328 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80521

Celebrate an old-fashioned Fourth of July at the 1879 Avery House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 328 W. Mountain Ave. Admission is free and offers fun for all ages. This event coincides with the City of Fort Collins July 4th Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. that runs west on Mountain Avenue from Meldrum Street in front of the Avery House, finishing at Jackson Avenue near City Park. Celebrants can enjoy the parade and then head to the Avery House lawn to continue the festivities.

Popular local band The Bluegrass Patriots will perform at the event, and food trucks will sell delicious summertime fare. Enjoy listening to music, play old-fashioned games such as croquet and bean bag toss; make crafts; dress up in vintage clothes from “Grandma’s Attic”; purchase popcorn and July 4th trinkets at old-fashioned prices; tour the iconic Avery House and the current exhibit Victorian Invention and Innovation, and more. Make plans now to come and celebrate!

Old-Fashioned 4th of July at the Avery House is produced in cooperation with the City of Fort Collins.

For more information, email info@poudrelandmarks.org, call (970) 221-0533, or visit poudrelandmarks.org.

Media Contact: Jennifer Beccard, Executive Director, (970) 221-0533 or jennifer@poudrelandmarks.org

About Poudre Landmarks Foundation

Poudre Landmarks Foundation (PLF) manages two City of Fort Collins–owned historical properties—the 1879 Avery House and the 1883 Water Works—and offers numerous educational activities in Fort Collins. PLF envisions a community that understands, appreciates, and values its past, with a mission to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area.