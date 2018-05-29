Loveland’s Newest Micro-Brewery

Evalyn Rose Drake

Loveland’s newest brewery, Drätz Brewing Company, opening at the end of June of 2018, will have a 65 seat tasting room. The Brewery will serve 8 regular craft beers on tap as well as limited edition experimental specialty and seasonal beers. From American traditionals like Zephaniah Pale Ale, Quad Hop IPA and Abraham Oatmeal Stout to year round specialty beers like the Drakken Baltic Porter, Ole John Indian Brown and Josias Belgium Dubbel. Dräzt will also be introducing an old world style of brewing with small batch limited edition experimental beers.



Founder and CEO, Kerry Drake, is inspired by his family’s history. Josias Drätz was born in 1656 in Amsterdam, and immigrated to the colony of New Amsterdam (now Manhattan). Shortly after his arrival, the English won the Anglo/Dutch war and began moving English settlers into the Dutch colony. To avoid harassment from the English, Josias had to search for another less Dutch sounding name. The Drätz name was eventually changed to Drake.

The Brewery is located on 965 East 11th Street in Loveland at the back of Jax Mercantile and Muv Fitness. It is also across the street from Home Depot and Sam’s Club just off Highway 34.

Great family stories along with a great line of beer!

To know more about their beers, visit their website at https://dratzbrewing.com/ follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ dratzbrewery/.