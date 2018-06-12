RCVFD invites artists and crafts people to our annual Mountain Festival Fundraiser

Cherie Brandhorst, RCVFD Festival Coordinator

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department cordially invites you to participate in our annual Mountain Festival Fundraiser! Saturday, September 8th from 10-4 up the Beautiful Rist Canyon! This annual Festival is a big fundraiser for our Volunteer Fire Department. Attendance is usually around 1500-3000 people or more!

Events of the day will include: LIVE! On Stage Entertainment, Artisan Craft Fair, Bake Sale, Used Book Sale, Farm Animals, Firefighter Demo’s, Kid’s Fun Area, Educational Booths, Food and Drink Vendors, A Silent Auction, FREE Ice Cream, and more!!!

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department is over 40 years young with 34 volunteers, 8 of which are EMT’s, so we offer emergency services as well! We are available 7 days a week 24 hours a day and cover over 110 square miles of Colorado’s Front Range. We handle medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, house fires, and forest fires. We are one of three non tax supported, all volunteer fire departments in Colorado. We are supported by grants, voluntary outside contributions, residents donations, and by our Mountain Festival, which is a major fundraiser!

As a Non-Profit or Educational Source, you make a difference in our community through the information and the opportunities you offer. We would love for you to participate with a booth or demonstration in our event!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me: mountaincherie57@gmail.com