A Bittersweet Farewell – Dance Concert and Reception at CSU on April 20 and 21

Brandon Adams

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University is hosting their annual Spring Dance Concert, featuring the creativity of dance faculty, students, and a bittersweet farewell. The performances will take place on Apr. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on April 21 at 2 p.m. There will be a farewell reception immediately following the final performance on April 21. All are welcome to attend. All performances will be held in the University Dance Theatre at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington St.

“As director of dance, I am delighted to invite you to our Spring Dance Concert during my last semester at CSU,” said Jane Slusarski-Harris, who retires at the end of the academic year. “This is a spectacular production created by our exceptionally talented faculty, staff, and students. With contributions from CSU musicians, choreographers, performers, designers, and technicians, this concert of variety and pure fun will captivate your body, mind, and spirit!”

For the concert, Madeline Harvey, assistant professor of dance, reimagines her original work Komorebi (Japanese for sunlight filtering through the leaves of trees). Set to Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, the choreography explores themes of loss and hope and was inspired by real-life stories from members of the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children. Amber Mazurana, IMPACT Dance Company and CSU faculty member, recreates These Moments with live music by CSU staff pianist David McArthur. Originally created for IMPACT Dance Company in 2017, Mazurana continues exploring the subtle to abrasive moments that define our lives, exposing our shared humanity and essential need of support. The concert also includes faculty members Madeline and Matthew Harvey’s premiere their Original Contemporary Pas De Deux, as well as a performance by the Contemporary Repertory Ensemble class, under the direction and choreography of Judy Bejarano. Join us!

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $8 for youth (under 18), $16 for seniors (62+), and $18 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.