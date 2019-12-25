A Fort Collins Kids Cooking Club Launched

The Cooking Studio announces the launching of The Kids Cooking Club so kids can learn professional quality cooking skills taught by Professional Chefs.

Trish O’Neill

Telephone 720-839-2417

Cell 970-222-4188

Email trish@the-cooking-studio.com

Website www.the-cooking-studio.com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The Cooking Studio, a recreational cooking school in downtown Fort Collins, announced today the launch of The Fort Collins Kids Cooking Club. The first of its kind in Northern Colorado, this club is designed expressly to develop professional quality cooking skills in kids from 6 – 15 years old.

The key feature of the Kids Cooking Club is mastering the 10 fundamental skills of professional quality cooking under the guidance of Professional Chef Instructors.

“Over the past four years, we have been blown away by the amazing kids that have come through our doors and the serious culinary skills they can master. In fact, we see such a strong desire to learn that we decided to do more than just offer camps and classes and have created a program for kids to grow their skills under the guidance of professional Chefs” – Savannah Mallory, Director of Kids Programs.

Kids who join aren’t just signing up to bake cookies or decorate cupcakes. They will learn to sauté & roast, use a chef’s knife, make sauces, develop flavors and so much more. The skills taught are the same skills adults learn their first year in culinary school. And, upon mastering the 10 essential cooking skills, each Kid’s Club member will be awarded their first professional Wusthof Chef’s knife which has been specially chosen for kids by The Cooking Studio & The Cupboard, Northern Colorado’s Largest Kitchen Specialty Store.

Why is it important that kids learn to cook? Because kids who cook learn to say: ‘I Can!’ – not – ‘I Cant’.

“We started to troubleshoot and with a little help, she decided to carefully fold in more butter. It worked, and her scones turned out great. Something else happened too. In subsequent classes, she was more willing to participate, more open to trying new things, and more confident. Recovering from her mistake—and rescuing her overworked pastry dough—had strengthened her patience and resilience.” — Stacy Basko, Professional Chef Epicurious

To learn more about the Kids Cooking Club visit this link: https://www.the-cooking-studio.com/kids-cooking-club/

To see a listing of the kids class dates and times, visit this link https://www.the-cooking-studio.com/cooking-classes-in-fort-collins/kids-cooking-classes-calendar/