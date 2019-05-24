A letter to all the Fallen Heroes

Dear Fallen Heroes,

You stand on the lines for my safety. You take the battles and scars I cannot. You act as my protector in places no one should probably be. You are the security for your loved ones, for your homelands, for strangers, for your country, for my freedom, even for just me. You are strong in ways I cannot imagine. You see the world’s pains and stand between them for my freedoms.

You are a warrior. You are a survivor. You are mighty. You are strong. You deserve so much more gratitude than I can offer.

I will never forget the sacrifice you made. The dedication you have made to our country is beyond words. It is an honor to have your service. It sets me at ease to know you stand to protect me. You made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, for our world, even for our community. I will never forget. I will always remember. I am grateful for your dedication and service.

In your honor, I celebrate all you give this weekend.

Happy Memorial Day.