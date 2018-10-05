A Little Help nonprofit holding Service Saturday Event

A Little Help, a nonprofit connecting neighbors to help aging adults thrive at home and in their community is providing volunteers to rake lawns, pull weeds, clean first floor windows and other small home chores as a FREE service for neighbors living in central Fort Collins.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 9:00 am to noon.

Volunteers will meet at Edora Park at 8:00 am and will split into smaller groups to help with home and yard tasks.

Call 970-412-9396 to request services today. More information can be found at allittlehelp.org and volunteer@alittlehelp.org

