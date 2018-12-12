A Miracle on 3rd & 4th Streets Brings Downtown Loveland Together

Kathleen Dill

Local businesses give back to the community hoping to create wonderful Christmas memories

Loveland, Colorado— December 11, 2018— Harrison Hand Studios and New Wave Community Media are hosting a media reception on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Dark Heart Coffee Bar. Community members and our generous partners are invited to attend if they’d like to know more about a chance to win a weekend stay at The Foundry, donated by Jay Hardy and Brinkman Partners, as well as other prizes donated by local restaurants and shops.

Harrison Hand and some of his maid brigade will be available to answer any questions about the first annual #KeepleKrismas event and its part in growing an experience economy in Downtown Loveland.

Keeple Krismas Mixed Media Press Reception

The Keeple are Harrison Hand’s fictional creation from the Skyler Tortuga series of books.

Keeple women and girls will emerge from their invisible world and walk as full-sized people among us. Participants are encouraged to identify the Keeple by their powerful braids, take a selfie with the actor then tag #KeepleKrismas on social media. Winners will be randomly selected from these posts. Events are being held in several locations including the Rialto Theater and Loveland Public Library with several downtown businesses serving as hubs where a Keeple may be found. Clues will be given on social media.