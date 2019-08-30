A New Approach to Strengthening Colorado’s Tech Workforce

DIGITAL WORKSHOP CENTER UNVEILS IGNITE INCOME SHARE AGREEMENT PROGRAM

Digital Workshop Center (DWC), headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, announced that on August 15 it will launch the Ignite Income Share Agreement (ISA) Program, designed to help reduce financial barriers to postsecondary education and strengthen the technology talent pipeline for Colorado’s burgeoning tech industry.

Designed in partnership with Vemo Education, the leading school-based educational ISA platform provider, the Ignite ISA Program will introduce ISAs as a new, pay-as-you-succeed and results-based financing option for DWC students. The ISA program comes with key consumer protections, like a minimum income threshold salary equivalent of $40,000—so that graduates don’t have to pay if they aren’t earning— a payment cap, and a defined time cap.

“This is a results-based, outcomes-focused way to approach skills-based training,” said Stu Crair, Training Director & Owner of Digital Workshop Center. “At DWC, we recognize that students are demanding a pay-as-you-succeed, results-based financing option that aligns with the outcomes we deliver for students. We’re excited about the promise that ISAs hold for closing the skills gap in Colorado and providing economic opportunity and mobility for Coloradans.”

DWC joins a growing number of higher education and alternative education institutions adopting the pay-as-you-succeed ISA model. In response to student demand, institutions like Purdue University, The University of Utah, and leading national skills-based training providers have worked to align the cost and value of education through ISA programs.

“Digital Workshop Center is taking steps to improve students’ lives and the Colorado workforce,” said Tonio DeSorrento, co-founder and CEO of Vemo Education. “It signals a shift: DWC and other committed institutions are using ISAs to empower students and develop a results-based financing model for postsecondary education. We stand behind them every step of the way.”

Digital Workshop Center was established in 2006, the Digital Workshop Center is a community center for education, coworking, and professional development. A premier independent provider of higher education and certificate credential programs, DWC has become a vital training option for nontraditional students and the professional workforce in Colorado and beyond. DWC provides quality education, real-world

Vemo Education partners with colleges and universities to design, implement and sustain student-centric, income-based and pay-as-you-succeed financing solutions. Vemo Education’s unique financing model is designed to increase educational access and completion and to align cost with student success and outcomes. Vemo Education’s platform helps schools eliminate financial barriers to higher education and offer transparent, results-based financing options that improve educational outcomes and foster graduate success. Learn more at www.vemo.com.

2 experience, career coaching workshops and résumé writing support to prepare students for employment. Learn more at www.digitalworkshopcenter.com.

For anyone interested in the Ignite ISA Program at Digital Workshop Center, a public informational session is scheduled for September 24 from 5:30–6:30 pm at DWC headquarters in Fort Collins.