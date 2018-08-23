A new Fort Collins movement promotes local economic vitality and community engagement

Lauren Sawinska

We R Foco, a New Fort Collins Movement

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (August 22, 2018) – Mantooth Marketing Company is pleased to announce its newest initiative to support locally owned businesses and the northern Colorado community at large:

We R Foco is a movement of locally owned, brick-and-mortar owners and supporters that have come together to spread the benefits of choosing local. The movement also helps to connect the public with the locally owned business in the area and explains how they give back to the community. These businesses have contributed to Fort Collins’ thriving business scene and many have helped to make our city the unique place that it is.

Dennis and Noreen Houska, owners of Houska Automotive, have been strong advocates for the program.

“Our family has been a proud, locally owned business in Fort Collins for the past 66 years. In that time, we have strived to continuously support the community, local nonprofits and causes we find important to our company’s mission,” said Dennis Houska. “We have seen the full effects of supporting your neighbors and truly believe that by working together to shop and support local businesses, we will have a tremendous impact on our local economy and state of our city. We R Foco!”

The new We R Foco website includes a complete business directory of each company involved, stories about their connections to the community that are updated often, a list of events that these companies are either supporting, holding, or volunteering time at – ensuring the events featured are supporting a bigger cause. The site also features a local job board which highlights positions for people interested in working locally. It functions as Fort Collins’ one-stop-shop for all information about local businesses and happenings.

Throughout this ongoing promotion, We R Foco also shares important statistics on the benefits of shopping local, including:

• Local businesses donate 250 percent more to nonprofits

• For each dollar spent locally, 68 percent will go straight back into the local economy

• Local businesses have created more than 65 percent of jobs since 1995

We R Foco is also keeping the public up to date on new Fort Collins happenings, sales or promotions at their favorite businesses, and other pertinent information via their social media outlets. View We R Foco on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Complete information may be found at werfoco.com.