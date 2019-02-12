A new home for Boys and Girls Club

Wellington Community We opened in our Wellington Club in 1989 upon affiliation with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This Club operates year-round.

Wellington Boys and Girls Club has had a new home on their wish list for nearly two decades. They outgrew the converted park shelter that has been their home a long time ago. In a 2,600-square-foot space, they have been serving 55 Wellington children ages 6 through 18 with a whole range of after-school and summer-long programs. Professionally-trained staff provides dynamic programs in a safe and positive atmosphere that nurtures independence, creativity and leadership skills for an annual membership fee of $20. The program is open from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on school days and between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the summer. But the club cannot accommodate every child who wishes to attend.

Kyle Jackson, Margaret Bacharach and Elizabeth Lewis, development and communications manager, pose in the gymnasium. Photo by Libby James

That will change in the next few months when the club moves to new quarters in the former Wellington Community Church. Only a few blocks from its current location, the club’s new home has 10,000 square feet. “The best thing about the new quarters is that there will now be space for the 30-some children who have been on the waiting list,” said Kyle Jackson, executive director of the Wellington unit. Capacity will jump to 135. There is a spacious gymnasium, and special rooms will be set aside for technology, games, cooking and a teen hangout.

Margaret Bachrach, vice president for development and communication for Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, said, “We’ve worked for a long time toward raising $4 million to build a new home in Wellington, but it never happened.”

Then one day, the stars aligned and hopes and dreams became reality. Wellington resident Jamie Rice, Boys and Girls Club executive director for Larimer County Kaycee Headrick and Wellington Community Church Pastor, Russ Brewer, started talking. Brewer’s church had outgrown its home and had plans to build a new church. Headrick was determined to find a way to provide more space for the Boys and Girls Club.

Sage Homes LLC of Northern Colorado put the icing on the cake by donating half a million dollars, which, along with the contributions of several other donors, made the project possible. Saunders Heath Construction of Denver is now retrofitting the church with plans for completion by June when the day-long program is set to begin.

Sage Homes have been building semi-custom homes in Northern Colorado since 2000, many of them in Wellington. Owners Daren and Ronna Roberson wanted to give back to the community. When they learned of the Boys and Girls Club’s need, it seemed the perfect fit. They are happy to be helping to support youth in Wellington.

Boys and Girls Clubs in Larimer County have been around for 30 years. They now support 3,000 youth with two clubs in Fort Collins, five in Loveland and a summer program in Estes Park. On Feb. 14, they will celebrate with their annual Youth of the Year fundraising breakfast at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The Larimer County Youth of the Year will be honored at that time. To attend or host a table call 970-372-2291 or contact Margaret Bachrach at: mbachrach@bgclarimer.org.

