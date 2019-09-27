ACLU Settles Case: Colorado Company Can No Longer Discriminate Against Transgender Individuals

By

Vanessa Michel, Director of Communications

Office: 720-402-3112, Mobile: 917-399-0733

The American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado announced a settlement this morning on behalf of Dashir Moore, a transgender man who was denied healthcare coverage for treatment for gender dysphoria by his former employer. Mr. Moore filed a charge of discrimination against the company because its health care plan categorically excluded coverage for anything related to gender transition, leaving Mr. Moore on the hook for a $30,000 surgery. The company quickly rescinded the discriminatory policy and the parties have now reached a settlement that will allow Mr. Moore to put this situation behind him.

“I am grateful that with the help of the ACLU and the ACLU of Colorado my previous employer has changed its policy,” said ACLU client Dashir Moore. “I am hopeful that as a result of this case and sharing my story, no other trans person will be denied medically necessary healthcare by their employers.”

Transgender health care is health care. Every day, however, transgender people face discrimination in the workplace because of who they are. “This settlement sends a message that denial of coverage for medically necessary care for gender dysphoria illegally discriminates against transgender people and will not be tolerated,” said ACLU of Colorado Staff Attorney Sara Neel. “We’re happy that we were able to reach an agreement with Mr. Moore’s former employer and that the company has changed its policy.”

The ACLU and the ACLU of Colorado filed the Charge of Discrimination with the Colorado Civil Rights Division. Mr. Moore is represented by Sara Neel of the ACLU of Colorado and Ria Tabacco Mar of the American Civil Liberties Union.