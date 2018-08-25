Active Violence / Mass Casualty Training at The Ranch in Loveland

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On Tuesday, August 28, and Tuesday, September 11, 2018, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will host active violence / mass casualty incident training at The Ranch – Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex located at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland. The training will start at 8:00 a.m. and end around 5:00 p.m. both days. There will be a large number of law enforcement and emergency vehicle in the area. Residents and visitors to the area can expect to hear loud noises to simulate gunshots / explosions and may see smoke.

These exercises are focused on providing consistent training, familiarization with other agencies in the area, mutual aid / resource mobilization, and to facilitate a smooth, coordinated effort should an active violence or mass casualty incident occur in southern Larimer County. Personnel from LCSO, Timnath Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Front Range Fire Rescue, Estes Park Fire Protection District, and UC Health / Poudre Valley EMS will participate in this training.

Training signs will be posted around the property to alert residents and visitors to the training. Please avoid the area until the training exercises are complete and all emergency vehicles have left the area. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as these agencies participate in this vital public safety training.