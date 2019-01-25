Adam Eggleston announces running

Hello Fort Collins. My name is Adam Eggleston and I am running for Fort Collins City Council District 2.

I have lived, worked and played in Fort Collins for 27 years. My goal is to help Fort Collins grow into the future; maintaining a world-class inclusive city that everyone can live, work, and play in.

We need to focus on how we can intelligently grow by looking at ways to increase the housing options and job choices while balancing the cost of living so that this generation, as well as future generations, can call Fort Collins home.

I want to continue the conversation on the diversification of housing opportunities. I will engage with local stakeholders in robust conversations to find unique ways to add housing options that allow for increased density without impacting current neighborhood character.

I believe housing attainability and affordability are key challenges that we need to address by looking at creative ways to allow people at all income levels to find homes. When individuals live in the same city that they work, it helps to reach our goals outlined in the Fort Collins Climate Action Plan.

This is the time to prepare Fort Collins for the next 20 years. We need someone on the council who will work to keep Fort Collins great for everyone who lives here now and for future generations.

I am the right person to help my district grow into the future. Contact me if you have questions or wish to expand the discussion.

Adam Eggleston

Fort Collins City Council District 2 Candidate