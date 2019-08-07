Addressing Climate Change in Northern Colorado

The Sustainable Living Association, a leading organization providing sustainable education in Northern Colorado, is pleased to announce a new program designed to unite everyday citizens with resources to help fight climate change. In partnership with the City of Fort Collins and the Colorado Water Center, the Impact Series kicks off August 22nd with a free screening of The Human Element by James Balog at The Lyric Cinema from 8-10pm in Fort Collins.

The Impact Series is a 4-part event and engagement series about behavior change and helping people understand how their daily actions can have a positive impact on global efforts to combat climate change. The program helps people recognize what causes climate change and identify steps they can take to reduce their impact. The measurable component of this series is calculated through the Impact Pledge, which is a voluntary effort designed to help people think about their actions.

“Through a series of community engagement events we aim to inspire thousands of Colorado residents to take the Impact Pledge, creating a combined effort to reduce carbon emissions and preserve our natural resources,” says Kellie Falbo, Executive Director of the Sustainable Living Association.

This program is designed to help people recognize what causes climate change and the effects it is having on our planet. Through a series of commitments, people can identify steps they can take to reduce their impact, communicate the valuable lessons learned and share their experience.

“Collectively we can raise awareness and learn how to communicate the effects of climate change while shifting our mindset to better practices and behaviors that create stronger and more resilient communities,” Falbo added.

Talking about climate change doesn’t have to be difficult; it’s something every human on the planet is facing. The urgency is real and we see the effects every day through more frequent storms, rising sea levels, droughts, heatwaves, fires, and extreme cold. Bringing people’s attention to the global effects of climate change is why The Human Element film was produced. In this documentary from the producers of RACING EXTINCTION, THE COVE and CHASING ICE, environmental photographer James Balog captures the lives of everyday Americans on the front lines of climate change. The Human Element relays captivating stories from coast-to-coast, inspiring us to reevaluate our relationship with the natural world.

“We humans are a force of nature. At the same time, human activities alter the basic elements of life–earth, air, water, and fire – those elements change human life,” according to the film producer Balog.

Co-producer Daniel Wright will be on site, along with area experts on climate science for a Q&A session following the film. As a free event, community members are encouraged to come together with others who share their interest and concern for the environment and pledge to take action to help solve the climate crisis.

The Sustainable Living Association is a non-profit organization that brings the concept and practices of sustainable lifestyles into everyday life. SLA serves the Northern Colorado region, providing opportunities designed to educate people and businesses on sustainable lifestyles that promote environmental, social and economic responsibility. Recipient of many awards, including an e-chievement award from e-town, SLA accomplishes its work through the Sustainability Leadership Program, Peer Advisory Group, Earth Day Fort Collins and other community events that connect citizens with environmental stewardship and sustainable development. For nineteen years the SLA has been at the forefront of the sustainable living and lifestyle movement in our region.