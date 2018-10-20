Advantage Bank to Host Free Economic Outlook on November 15, 2018

Tim McCoy, Vice President of Marketing

Loveland, CO (October 18, 2018) – Advantage Bank will host its 2nd Annual Economic Outlook event on Thursday, November 15 at Embassy Suites in Loveland. The seminar will feature a presentation from Dr. Richard Wobbekind, Senior Economist and Associate Dean for Business and Government Relations at University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Wobbekind will provide an update on the national, state and Northern Colorado economies including a look ahead to what can be expected in 2019.

“We are so pleased to host our Economic Outlook again this year as a free event for the Northern Colorado community,” said Advantage Bank President Jeff Kincaid. “Our guests can expect another insightful presentation from Dr. Wobbekind that will help them better understand what’s driving our current economic cycle and identify the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The event will take place from 7:30AM to 9:00AM on Thursday, November 15 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The event is open to both customers and non-customers of the bank, but seating is limited and registration is required. To learn more and register, visit www.advantagebanks.com/events.



About Advantage Bank

Since Advantage Bank first opened its doors in 2000, they have proudly served the banking needs of Northern Colorado’s businesses and consumers. Advantage Bank is a locally-owned community bank that offers local decision making, quick turn-around and first-class customer service. In addition to a full array of personal and business banking solutions, Advantage Bank also offers the latest in online banking and mobile banking services. To learn more about Advantage Bank and find a branch near you, visit www.advantagebanks.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

