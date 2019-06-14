Aislinn Kottwitz announces bid for Larimer County District Three Commissioner Seat

Aislinn Kottwitz, a 39-year-old Colorado native, announced today she is running for Larimer County Commissioner.

Kottwitz, a former Fort Collins City Council member from 2009 to 2013 and former Vice Chairwoman of the Poudre Fire Authority, said she is running because she is concerned about the future of Larimer County.

“We must protect our future by using common sense, solution-oriented leadership, and effective policy. I bring these characteristics, along with compassion and reliability, to the table,” says Aislinn Kottwitz

As a seasoned critical care nurse of 14 years, Kottwitz said she has a strong history of constituent advocacy, budget management, and proven leadership. “As a nurse, my first job is to be a patient advocate. I am the last line of defense for the patient, and I will be an equally strong advocate for the constituents of district three and all of Larimer County,” said Kottwitz.

Kottwitz said that her campaign will focus on improving health and human services in the community, ensuring private property rights and public safety are a top priority, economic conservatism that promotes business and future security, compassion for the citizens she serves and solutions for their daily lives and dependability in our government.

“I’m honored to endorse Aislinn Kottwitz as my successor for Larimer County in District 3. She is proven to make fiscally responsible decisions, she will protect the rights of her constituents and has a track record of common sense policy for her constituents. I’m confident Aislinn is the leader we need for Larimer County” says current District 3 Larimer County Commissioner, Tom Donnelly.

Kottwitz said that she appreciates the support she is receiving. “The endorsements that I’ve received from community leaders I respect and former colleagues I’ve worked with is humbling and I’m grateful for their support,” explained Kottwitz, “I look forward to sharing more about my message and my campaign with the district in the coming months.”

Kottwitz is the mother of two daughters and is married to Mike Kottwitz, a Larimer County native. She is from the rural, agricultural community of Rocky Ford, Colorado. Kottwitz moved to Larimer County in 1997 to attend Colorado State University, studying Biology with a passion for water law and environmental politics and policy. Kottwitz attended nursing school at Front Range Community College in Fort Collins and became a Registered Nurse in 2005. She worked for eight years at Poudre Valley Hospital and spent the last six years at a rehabilitation hospital for patients with severe injury and illnesses.

Kottwitz is a community leader who serves as a member of the board of directors for Liberty Common School and previously served as a board member for Advanced Care Planning and The Conservation Project.

“I’m a mother, a community leader, career woman and a citizen who believes we owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to create a future for our district that we can be proud of,” said Kottwitz.