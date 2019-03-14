ALERT: Public Works has closed Club Drive to southbound traffic at Biden’s Gate

March 14, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Weather 0

ALERT:  3/14/19 – 7:20 a.m.  The Timnath Police Department is reporting that Public Works has closed Club Drive to southbound traffic at Biden’s Gate as they attempt to clear six to eight stranded vehicles.   In addition, drivers on Harmony and Three Bell Pkwy. are finding it difficult to navigate the roads.

Also, Buss Grove, Latham, Twin Bridge and sections of Harmony are snow packed and may be impassable as the snow continues to drift onto the roadways. The Town is advising residents to delay departures and/or avoid driving in the area until road conditions improve.  In case of emergency call 911.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

House Cleaning - Spend more time with your family

by Andora Cleaning - 2 weeks ago

Give a clean house for Valentine's Day

by Andora Cleaning - 1 month ago

Hundreds of alpacas compete in Denver this weekend

by Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. - 6 hours ago

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*