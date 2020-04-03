All Aboard at the Terry Bison Ranch!

Since 1994 the Terry Town Rail Express has been taking its visitors by train out to see the American bison.

In 2016, the American bison was officially named the National Mammal of the United States. More than just a train ride, we will provide you with a unique experience you’ll not forget.

Our 2.5-mile train track takes you into Colorado and back into Wyoming. Bring your families for a great day trip to visit our national mammal.

Our trains are all built from old military parts that transport children of all ages into the mighty bison herd. Let us take you back in time and share the magnificent American Bison, known in the old days as “thunder of the plains”.

At the end of your tour please stick around and meet the other animals here on the property and visit our Senators Steakhouse for a mouthwatering lunch or dinner.