After closely monitoring current conditions, ALL Poudre School District athletic activities, practices, games, and extracurricular activities are canceled this afternoon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, due to the inclement weather.

BASE Camp afternoon sessions are also canceled. Parents/guardians are asked to pick up their children at their schools at normal dismissal time. The Boys and Girls Club after-school activities are also canceled.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

PSD’s Transportation department does NOT expect any variances to usual pick-up and drop-off times for students who receive regular PSD busing. Those with questions may call the department at 970-490-3232. Parents/guardians can always download and use the free “Here Comes the Bus” app to get a real-time location of each bus. The information is secure, provided to parents through a private ID that grants access to only their child’s bus information.

PSD administrative offices at the Johanssen Support Services Center, 2407 Laporte Ave., and at the PSD Warehouse, 1502 S. Timberline, are closing at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Those who have applied to rent PSD facilities should also plan accordingly, as all PSD facilities will also close for the afternoon. Those with questions about facilities rentals may contact the PSD Customer Support Center at 970-490-3333.