All Special Events in Larimer County require a permit

Thomas Clayton

Summer is the time to get outside, and the perfect time for a special event. It could be a bike race, a large event on private property or in one of Larimer County’s many parks.

Whatever your event might be, most likely it needs a special event permit. They are required for your safety, your guests and those in the area.

Larimer County Community Development issues all special event permits. It’s the go-to place for all your permit needs: what’s allowed, what’s not and everything you need to know to have a great event.

There are three types of permits: Permits for events on county roads, permits for events on private property, and permits for events on Larimer County Parks and Open Spaces.

Permit applications must be submitted a minimum of 60 days before an event date. You can apply online https://apps.larimer.org/specialevent/apply.cfm and also print a form https://apps.larimer.org/specialevent/permit_application_form.pdf and submit it to Community Development.

Learn more about special event permits here https://apps.larimer.org/specialevent/, or contact Larimer County Community Development at 970.498.7683.