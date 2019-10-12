ALPINE GARDENS RECEIVES NATIONAL AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

By

Nate Fetig

Alpine Gardens is proud to announce it is the recipient of the Award of Excellence-Bronze Award by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

“Alpine Gardens has been handcrafting landscapes for over 40+ years. It is an honor to receive this award and to be recognized for our staff’s talents and achievements in creating unique and beautiful landscape designs,” said General Manager and Vice President of Alpine Gardens, Nate Fetig.

The award recognizes Alpine Gardens for their work on the Carter Lake Retreat. The project was designed for clients who dreamed of having an English style flower garden for their large foothills property in northern Colorado. A design was created that includes the use of evergreens and native boulders to give interest during the six months that the deciduous plants are without leaves. A large natural-looking gathering space and raised patio serve for entertainment and small conversation groups. Varieties of plants that bloom during the entire growing season were used to provide color and interest, to screen off unwanted views under the deck and to create natural plant “walls” so that an outdoor room feel could be had when using the space. Plants that are not attractive to deer and rabbits were also used. An irrigation system and low voltage lighting system were designed to enhance the evening experience.

Each year the National Association Landscape Professionals Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional landscape, lawn care, and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation. This year 128 awards were bestowed for maintenance, design/build or contracting projects. For more information about the Awards of Excellence, click here.