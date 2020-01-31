ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE HOSTS 4th ANNUAL PURPLE RIBBON BREAKFAST

On Thursday, April 2, Alternatives to Violence (ATV) will be hosting its fourth annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast at the Embassy Suites Loveland, which serves to raise funds for ATV’s SafeHouse and programs. The event starts with check-in at 7:00 a.m. followed by the breakfast presentation from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

“Many victims hesitate to leave an abusive relationship because they don’t have a safe place to go or have the means to start over,” said Executive Director of Alternative to Violence, Kari Clark. “The money we raise at this breakfast provides the critical funds to maintain our SafeHouse and programs to help these victims heal and rebuild their lives.”

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will feature special guest speaker, Mildred Muhammad. Muhammad is the ex-wife of the D.C. sniper, John A. Muhammad, who went on a three-week rampage with the intent to ultimately find and kill her too. Muhammad will open up with personal details of her experience involving fear and abuse. She will share her expertise and challenges on what it’s like to be a victim and survivor of domestic violence “without physical scars.” Muhammad has made it her mission to be a vessel of support and healing to all those affected by domestic abuse and violence. She is an award-winning speaker, international expert speaker for the US Department of State, certified consultant with the Office on Victims of Crime and CNN contributor.

Individuals and companies are invited to sponsor the event. Sponsorship is $1,000 and includes a table for 10, breakfast, recognition on all event collateral and promotion, plus the opportunity to be part of an essential team helping victims of violence right here in our community.

Those wishing to volunteer or participate should call the ATV office at (970) 669-5150. For those who cannot attend the event, but wish to contribute to Alternatives to Violence, can donate at alternativestoviolence.org/Pages/Donate.php.

About Alternatives to Violence:

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, ATV provides emergency shelter, safety planning, advocacy, information and referrals to local resources, crisis intervention, and in some cases longer-term housing to over 800 people in Loveland and Southern Larimer County.

Alternatives to Violence was established in 1983 and is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.