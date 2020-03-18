Alternatives to Violence
Loveland
Description of Closure:
The Purple Ribbon Breakfast benefiting Alternatives to Violence scheduled for April 2, 2020 at Embassy Suites Loveland has been canceled.
WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
More information:
http://alternativestoviolence.org/
Northern Colorado LiveMarket