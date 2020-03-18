Alternatives to Violence

Alternatives to Violence
Loveland

Description of Closure:
The Purple Ribbon Breakfast benefiting Alternatives to Violence scheduled for April 2, 2020 at Embassy Suites Loveland has been canceled.

More information:
http://alternativestoviolence.org/

