District 2 Larimer County Commissioner Officially Kicks off Campaign

Jeff Jensen, candidate for Larimer County Commissioner, officially kicked off his campaign for District 2 on January 6.

The event took place at the Drake Center in Fort Collins. Although Jeff declared early in 2019, he welcomed friends, family, and supporters to officially signal the start of the campaign season. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

“Jeff has been all over Larimer County, listening and that is so important- LISTENING to the citizens of Larimer County and communities all over… Jeff has been an outstanding listener and responsive to the citizens of Larimer County. Jeff knows the issues that we are dealing with, the challenges we have facing us, and has the experience, the ability, and the credentials to step into this job on day one and provide the leadership we need for the future of this county,” Commissioner Steve Johnson said.

Jensen has put together a team of supporters from Larimer County, and across the state. He says he knows how important local government is to our communities. “We have to be looking far beyond just this 2020 election; we need to continue to think about how the decisions we make today, will impact our families, our neighborhoods, our communities, our county, and our state for the many years to come. We need to think #beyond2020,” says Jensen.

More information about Jeff Jensen and his campaign is at jensen4lcc.com