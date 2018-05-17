American Electrical Innovations Ltd. Grand Opening May 19, 2018

American Electrical Innovations Ltd. (AEI), located at 6598 Buttercup Drive Unit 2, Wellington, Colo. 80549, is pleased to announce a grand opening celebration including a pancake breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. All events are free and open to the public.

A Silent Auction and Raffle will be held to celebrate the Grand Opening.

Auction items include: Pink Peonies Day Spa – a One Hour Facial, River Wild Cosmetics – Lip Kit Lip Sense and a 3-in-one Facial Treatment, River wild Cosmetics – One Date Night Child Care, Pro Sports Therapy LLC – One Hour Massage, and Scentsy from Shawna Geisler – Scentsy Kit

Raffle Items include: Elkhorn Home Inspection – A Carbon Dioxide Detector or Fire Extinguisher, Long Heating and Air Conditioning – a $50 Wellington Grill Gift Card, sports Therapy LLC – a 4 Pack of Fit Aid Energy Drink, Beck’s Plumbing – Whole House Diagnostic

For additional event info, please click on this Facebook event link | facebook.com/events/164919060892473/