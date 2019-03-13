AMERICAN RED CROSS OPENS WARMING CENTERS IN WELLINGTON AND BERTHOUD

Due to blizzard conditions and road closures, the American Red Cross has opened two warming stations in Larimer County for stranded travelers.

The Warming Centers are located at:

Leeper Center

3800 Wilson Avenue

Wellington, CO 80549

Berthoud Community Center,

275 Mountain Avenue

Berthoud, CO 80513

Larimer County residents are encouraged to stay inside, stay off the roads, stay safe and stay informed during any blizzard conditions by: