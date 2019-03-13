AMERICAN RED CROSS OPENS WARMING CENTERS IN WELLINGTON AND BERTHOUD

March 13, 2019 Cynthia Wilson News 0
Due to blizzard conditions and road closures, the American Red Cross has opened two warming stations in Larimer County for stranded travelers.

The Warming Centers are located at:

Leeper Center

3800 Wilson Avenue

Wellington, CO 80549

Berthoud Community Center,

275 Mountain Avenue

Berthoud, CO 80513

Larimer County residents are encouraged to stay inside, stay off the roads, stay safe and stay informed during any blizzard conditions by:

  • Sheltering in place and staying off the roads to allow emergency responders to travel without obstruction
  • Keeping pets inside or sheltered
  • Packing personal safety and warming items in your vehicle if travel is absolutely necessary
  • Being aware of the possibility of power outages, downed power lines and tree branches in roadways
  • Maintaining a good awareness of changing weather and conditions

