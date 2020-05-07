An Essential Treasure — Downtown ACE Hardware

In these unparalleled times, when so many businesses were mandated to shut down to slow the pace of a pandemic a few of us had ever encountered, some businesses were considered essential — supermarkets, the post office, pharmacies, and lucky for us, hardware stores.

Even in the best of times, an exceptional store like Downtown ACE is a treasure. Well before this pandemic, with the many people who now live alone, social isolation came upon us more often than most of us would have liked. Perhaps between social engagements, at such times, we would find a reason to shop at Downtown ACE — to buy extra batteries to have on hand, lightbulbs, to look at the latest housewares or camping displays — you name it, we’d find an excuse to go into the store.

In addition to the many fine products in stock and attractive displays of housewares including wall hangings, backyard furniture, grills, and even carpets, what makes this store so special is the staff. Even during this stressful downturn in business, none of the staff was furloughed or laid off. Your questions are always quickly answered and you are walked to the right location to find exactly the item you need. And if they don’t have it, most often, they can order it. Downtown ACE offers what can be called “concierge shopping” where you are treated as a very important guest in the store.

Shopping at ACE is such a pleasant experience you’re almost guaranteed to walk out of the store happier than when you walked in — in today’s times, that’s saying something. In addition, all products in the store can be ordered online or over the phone and are available for delivery or curbside pickup including patio furniture and grills.

We are coming upon a time of year where traditionally, people would get in their car and head for the mountains, a picnic, a baseball game, or a music festival. This year people are being asked to stay local and not even to drive to the mountains in case they suddenly need medical care and that rural area is not equipped to provide it. And as we all know, all outdoor events have been canceled.

To enjoy the summer months and fine weather, this year, we will have to get creative. Some of us are fortunate to have backyards. Considering the gas you will be saving and the meals along the road you won’t be having, you might consider repurposing what this time of year usually costs you and upgrading your own background. With a little help from your friends at Downtown ACE, you might even turn your backyard into your own mini-resort — new backyard furniture, some of the most beautiful you’ve ever seen, they have it! New grills, they have a wide selection that they will assemble and deliver! Thinking of improving your garden, just ask them — they have that covered as well.

Those of you who have lived here for some time, know Downtown ACE is a great place to shop. And for those of you for whom this might be your first summer in this area, you are in for a treat.

Drop by Downtown ACE to see what they have in store for this year’s unique down-home summer recreation. And when you do, tell their staff that their friends from North Forty News sent you.

——– —————————— —————————— —

Downtown ACE Hardware

215 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-224-4437

https://www.acedowntown.com/

Monday — Saturday: 8am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 6pm