An Introduction to the Candidates for Wellington Town Trustee

North Forty News asked all six candidates to fill out an online questionnaire. They were asked the same questions and the responses are copied word-for-word.

We asked the respondents to limit their answers to 2 paragraphs, however, they had much more to say. We have chosen to publish their responses in their entirety, as opposed to editing.

Ashley Macdonald

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF. PLEASE PROVIDE A BRIEF DESCRIPTION ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

I began working in Wellington at the Kinzli RE/MAX Alliance office. I fell in love with the community’s small town, all-American feel and decided this was where I wanted to raise my two children. In 2014, I was elected as a Wellington Trustee.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN WELLINGTON?

Almost 10 years. I have been a resident of Northern Colorado my entire life.

IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU ENVISION WELLINGTON WILL MOVE FORWARD IN THE YEARS TO COME?

I envision Wellington continuing to represent the embodiment of “Americana” and maintaining its “All-American” feel through strategic growth.

AS A TRUSTEE, HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE GROWTH PLANNING FOR THE TOWN?

Through education and experience, I will strongly advocate for strategic growth that embodies the vision of the community. I know where and how to direct new business opportunities for education and information that can streamline the process and encourage a positive start in the community.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING TO BE A WELLINGTON TRUSTEE?

I took a break in 2018 after my first successful term as a Trustee to sharpen my tools to become a better leader in the community through formal education and professional training. I want to bring continuity to the current Town Board and support the citizens and small businesses that are the foundation of Wellington.

AS A TRUSTEE HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN WELLINGTON?

Previously working for the City of Fort Collins Real Estate Department, currently working for the Wellington Fire Protection District and having served on the Planning Commission has given me valuable resources, insight, and education that can drive economic development in a positive way for the community through strategic growth.

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THE TOWN OF WELLINGTON FACES IN THE YEARS TO COME?

The current and most pressing challenge Wellington faces is the need to address the water systems and other infrastructure elements. The Board should be aligned and focused on resolving the issues with the quality of water and securing a redundant water source.

HOW DO YOU ENVISION CHANGE IN THE TOWN’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEARS TO COME?

The Town’s infrastructure needs to support a high quality of life for the citizens. The water should be safe to drink. The streets should be safe to walk. And even in the future, exploring the opportunity to provide broadband services to the community through utility services.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE VOTE FOR YOU ON APRIL 7?

I am an experienced leader with proven results. I have developed and established collaborative working relationships with local, regional and state representatives. I understand the time and commitment it takes to be a leader in the community and I am fully prepared to be a servant of the people.

WEBSITE: https://ashleyfortrustee.wixsite.com/ashleyfortrustee

John Evans

Tell us about yourself. Please provide a brief description about your personal and professional accomplishments.

I have served on the Board of Trustees for the last 2 years. During that time I have also served on the Parks Advisory Board and the Wellington Housing Authority. I have worked in construction since I was 18. My work experience is in Water/Wastewater, Drainage, Road and Bridge.I have 4 children that range from a senior in high school down to my 2 sons at Eyestone elementary.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN WELLINGTON?

I have lived in Wellington for the last 5 years.

IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU ENVISION WELLINGTON WILL MOVE FORWARD IN THE YEARS TO COME?

I see Wellington expanding it’s commercial retail and providing more services to citizens. You can also expect to see Wellington moving into a more proactive town instead of reactive.

AS A TRUSTEE, HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE GROWTH PLANNING FOR THE TOWN?

I would like the town to continue to collaborate with the Main Streets program and also the Chamber of Commerce.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING TO BE A WELLINGTON TRUSTEE?

I would like to continue serving as a Trustee to see through the projects we have started these last 2 years. I also would like to help guide Wellington to a future where my children can grow and would choose to stay as they become adults.

AS A TRUSTEE HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN WELLINGTON?

Pursuing options like a Downtown Development Authority or Urban Renewal Authority would help open opportunities for new business development in Wellington.

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THE TOWN OF WELLINGTON FACES IN THE YEARS TO COME?

Commercial development and Infrastructure are at the top of my list and with the town working on the Comprehensive Plan and land-use code, I believe we will get a better understanding of where we need to move forward with these items. One challenge that gets overlooked a lot is community involvement. I would like to see more citizens showing up to meetings and finding other ways of expressing their opinions on what they would like Wellington to do for them.

HOW DO YOU ENVISION CHANGE IN THE TOWN’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEARS TO COME?

The water treatment plant will be built, we need to start on a new Wastewater plant. I would personally like to see more work being done in house, it would improve our understanding of the existing system and allow the town the ability to hire more employees.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE VOTE FOR YOU ON APRIL 7?

I will continue working for all citizens of Wellington. I have experience working for municipalities and have a very good understanding of how they work. I will always make myself available for any citizens that have concerns or need answers to questions.

Dan Sattler

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF. PLEASE PROVIDE A BRIEF DESCRIPTION ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

* I am a Faith-filled man who has been married a little over 40 years. We have six grown children and seven grandchildren.

* We own a small business in Wellington called Sattler Dealer Services which is a consulting firm for automotive businesses. I am a former New Car Franchised Automobile Dealer and have 33 years of experience in the Automobile and Finance & Insurance industry.

*I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

*Was on our HOA Board of Directors for 9 years and served as HOA President for the last 2.

*Was elected to the Town of Wellington Board of Trustees in 2016 and have served as

Mayor Pro Tem for the past 2 years.

*On the Town of Wellington Planning Commission for the past 2 years.

*Currently enrolled in a class that is put on by the Colorado Water Center at Colorado State

University called the Water Literate Leaders. I will graduate in May 2020.”

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN WELLINGTON?

13 1/2 years

IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU ENVISION WELLINGTON WILL MOVE FORWARD IN THE YEARS TO COME?

“I see a home town football game on Friday nights at our High School. I see commercial shops and eateries popping up to satisfy the needs of our high school students and staff.

I see the commercial property by Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union filled with 7 more thriving businesses.

I see a very vibrant downtown being developed with “”destination”” shops and restaurants. A downtown that is very walkable and family-friendly. I see a town with the amenities that are needed/wanted yet keeping our small-town feel with our local events that encourage community.

I see more parks, trails, and recreation facilities. I see a movie theatre, a bowling alley, a home cooking family restaurant, like a White Fence Farm. I also see an allergy-friendly restaurant that caters to the growing number of customers with food allergies. Not just franchise businesses but also unique businesses that attract customers from towns and cities from miles away. “

AS A TRUSTEE, HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE GROWTH PLANNING FOR THE TOWN?

I have recently joined the steering committee for our Town Master Plan. The Master Plan will give us the road map to get from where we are to where we want to be. We can not continue to just add more and more houses here without adding commercial entities to our town. I see the new home building will slow down in the next few years. I see the retail and other commercial properties growing very quickly during this same time frame.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING AS TRUSTEE?

I feel in the last 4 years this board has made a lot of positive changes. I was not going to run for re-election. Then, I was encouraged by a lot of people from the town, many business owners and a few Wellington Town Staff employees to run again. The current Town Trustees and I work well together and there is much more work to do. I am also encouraged by some of our citizens and business owners that come up to me and tell me to keep up the good work.

AS A TRUSTEE HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN WELLINGTON?

“I will be instrumental in the formation of a DDA or some other form of alternative financing to incentivize the right projects so we can beautify and revitalize our downtown.

With the new zoning and land use plan that is being worked on this year along with the rest of our Master Plan, we will be able to show where the different sectors of business will be laid out throughout the town. We are blessed to have a fantastic Director of Planning on our staff who will be instrumental in helping us shape our community. “

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THE TOWN OF WELLINGTON FACES IN THE YEARS TO COME?

“WATER. We need to acquire more water from redundant sources and complete our treatment plant that can produce enough water for our future growth. Water conservation programs will be instrumental in reaching our water needs goal.

Our infrastructure and its many facets. Streets, sidewalks, storm drainage, sewer distribution, water distribution, etc.

Increase commercial business to help sustain the ongoing costs to install and maintain said infrastructure.

HOW DO YOU ENVISION CHANGE IN THE TOWN’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEARS TO COME?

In ten years I see the town’s infrastructure being redone with a proactive maintenance schedule that will repair and replace infrastructure before it becomes an emergency. We have brought most of our engineering inhouse, which puts us in a much better position to control our infrastructure projects.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE VOTE FOR YOU ON APRIL 7?

Being a successful small business owner in Wellington I have the business experience and, having been on the Board of Trustees for the past four years, I now have the governing experience to help lead us for the next four years. With my business and common sense approach as a Trustee, I will plan for our future smart growth for decades to come. My goal is to help set the path and direction of our growth so when the next board comes, they don’t have to reinvent the wheel. I have and will continue to be a leader that will keep the town staff accountable as we continue to move into the future.

Rebekka Kinney

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF. PLEASE PROVIDE A BRIEF DESCRIPTION ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

I currently serve on the Town of Wellington Planning Commission, Comprehensive and Land Use Plan Steering Committee, and Solid Waste Policy Council with representatives from Larimer County, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Estes Park. Previously I have served as Chair on the PSD Early Childhood Education Policy Council and the selection committee for the firm selection for the comprehensive and land use plans. For my efforts in leading the planning and operation of the revival of the historical event, Well-O-Rama, as a music festival in the Summer of 2019, I received the volunteer of the year award from the Wellington Main Streets Program. I have a master’s in Organizational Leadership from CSU. I am a member of the group coordinating crosswalk improvements with CDOT, the town, the fire district, and the school district. Professionally, I work as a global manager for IT services from my home office in Wellington. Most importantly, I am a mom of 2 young girls who will grow up in Wellington. I represent the 2 largest populations by age in Wellington, both as a 30-something and as a mother of kids age 3-9. I am the voice of safety and concern for the future and the hopes that Wellington will be a healthy, happy, and vibrant town for the next generation. My goal is to create an identity for the community in Wellington through systematic changes and improvements to encourage the love I feel for the town in everyone. With this identity will come pride and purposeful engagement and participation including minimizing the economic leakage. There are ways to improve the basic needs of our community through safety, services, economic growth, and planning, allowing for self-awareness, pride, and a sense of belonging. We need to create this vision and create the building blocks and plan to see the results.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN WELLINGTON?

6 years, but I grew up next door in Waverly and attended Eyestone Elementary. I graduated from Poudre, class of 2001.

IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU ENVISION WELLINGTON WILL MOVE FORWARD IN THE YEARS TO COME?

The biggest change you will see in the near future is economic growth and community growth with the new Middle/High School. If we can streamline and improve the current economic development limiting policy and fix zoning definitions, we could see growth quickly and appropriately for the needs of the town. If not, we continue to be a bedroom community. The High School will bring a lot of sense of belonging and local pride. If we do not capture this to see the crossover benefits economically, we will have missed a huge opportunity.

AS A TRUSTEE, HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE GROWTH PLANNING FOR THE TOWN?

I have been in every room, every time the comprehensive plan has been discussed or decisions were made. I assisted in selecting the firm, I am a member of the steering committee, and participate in every interview and survey. This plan will be the pivotal tool that aligns everything involved in planning for the growth of the town, led by the feedback of the entire town. I trust that the firm, with my guidance, will create a clear plan and supporting policy to meet our goals as a community. Ushering this plan is my top goal.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING TO BE A WELLINGTON TRUSTEE?

I think I am the right person to lead Wellington into the future and to optimize the large upcoming opportunities. I worry with the hesitation and distractions that prohibit the current board from leading the community towards a common vision and plan. I am a good, fair person who wants to represent everyone while relying on and encouraging expert input. I will hear the community, thank them for their participation and input, and then represent their voices. I am committed to ensuring Wellington grows well, not just big.

AS A TRUSTEE HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN WELLINGTON?

Streamlining development processes and eliminating transitional zoning will be essential to attract businesses. Improving the quality of life by making Wellington a great place to live will also attract businesses and encourage the residents to utilize those businesses. I am fully committed to the planning process and optimizing the use of our talented town staff.

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THE TOWN OF WELLINGTON FACES IN THE YEARS TO COME?

Maintaining economic health is the top challenge for Wellington in the near future. As folks flock to town for affordable housing, we struggle to offer the businesses and services to sustain the population. Services like daycare, medical, care for aging residents are severely lacking. As Wellington residents continue to spend their money in Fort Collins and elsewhere, we will lack the resources to maintain infrastructure. Infrastructure including the new water plant, roads, and stormwater are the next major challenges in relation to safety. The water considerations are already well planned but ensuring the faithful continuance of this project is crucial.

HOW DO YOU ENVISION CHANGE IN THE TOWN’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEARS TO COME?

The new water plant will resolve so many ongoing concerns and this plan is well underway already. Improvements on roads and stormwater will continue as needed and designed within the land and comprehensive plan. As Wellington grows, other streets will collect more significant traffic and need to accommodate the volume. Designing a plan through the comprehensive plan as to how to share these costs with developers will be crucial for the health of the town. Feedback from business developers and the community alike are essential to creating the most thorough plan.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE VOTE FOR YOU ON APRIL 7?

They should mail their ballot in well before April 7th as there will be no polling place! I will represent the community’s best interests with both short and long term healthy growth goals in mind. I am approachable and a woman of action. I work quickly to make things happen. Anyone who knows me personally knows that I have been committed to the town for a long time and I look forward to doing it more.

Website: www.facebook.com/GrowWellWellington

Joseph McDaniel

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF. PLEASE PROVIDE A BRIEF DESCRIPTION ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

I grew up in Wellington and attended local schools. I moved away while attending college, and after marrying my best friend we moved back to Wellington to raise our two daughters in the community that feels like home. Currently, I work for the City of Ft. Collins Streets Department and I am also a substitute school bus driver for Poudre School District. I enjoy volunteering to work with youth. I served on our church board for nine years and learned a lot about working well with others to achieve a common goal.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN WELLINGTON?

While growing up I lived in town and just outside of town for 14 years and as an adult, I have lived in Wellington for 22 more years.

IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU ENVISION WELLINGTON WILL MOVE FORWARD IN THE YEARS TO COME?

Wellington is a great community now, which is why we have so many people wanting to live here and I think Wellington will continue to grow. We need to balance that growth responsibly while continuing to grow the community feeling we already have. I envision Wellington having more local businesses that would make it so people don’t have to leave Wellington to get the services they need. I would also like to see Wellington attract more businesses with career opportunities so people who live here can earn a good living here. I hope to see the partnership between schools and the town continue to bring educational opportunities to this community. I would like to see community activities continue and participation in those activities grow, such as community parades and festivals, farmer’s markets, recreational activities, as well as increased participation in town government. I feel we have a need to expand services for seniors in our community to make sure they continue to be part of this community.

AS A TRUSTEE, HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE GROWTH PLANNING FOR THE TOWN?

Growth needs to be balanced between residential and commercial in order to achieve the revenue to support the infrastructure our growing town needs. In addition to supporting our current business, we need to find ways to attract new businesses. We need to be responsible in choosing our rate of growth so that we can meet the needs of current and future residents. It’s an exciting time for our town to be working on our new growth management plan. We also need to plan to continue to incorporate services in our community that bring quality of life, such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Senior Center, churches, the library, recreational leagues, and parks.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING TO BE A WELLINGTON TRUSTEE?

Having lived in this community for a long time I have seen many changes and a lot of growth. I think that experience would a benefit to this community and I enjoy becoming more involved in the future direction of this community. I want to hear the concerns of the citizens of this town and would like to be a representative of those concerns in our town and community government.

AS A TRUSTEE HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN WELLINGTON?

The first thing we need to do is to be a friendly and supportive community to the businesses we already have which will be an attraction for potential businesses. When possible we need to have incentives for businesses to come here and the town needs to continue to support relationships between the town and businesses through town administration. We need to look at how we can support and develop organizations that support local businesses such as the Chamber and Commerce, the Wellington Main Street Program, and possibly a downtown business association.

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THE TOWN OF WELLINGTON FACES IN THE YEARS TO COME?

I think the biggest challenges Wellington could face may in responsible planning for future growth and infrastructure. We need to be planning for a Wellington which will exist and flourish into the next several decades and continue to be a place we will want to call home. We need to be thinking ahead of development and planning where we want it to go as well as what type of development we want it to be. We also need to make sure the supporting infrastructure is in place for the future before our needs outgrow what we have in place. We need to look at future needs and plan with those in mind.

HOW DO YOU ENVISION CHANGE IN THE TOWN’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEARS TO COME?

I think we need to evaluate current systems to see where there is a need for improvement and make sure we plan for the needs we will have due to growth. Water is a large concern both in accessibility and quality. The town is currently working on plans to reference the water treatment plant and storm water systems and we need to continue to explore options. We need to be aware both of staffing and financial needs of our public works department and how they can respond efficiently to the town’s needs. We need to actively look at addressing access needs via roadways and public transportation.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE VOTE FOR YOU ON APRIL 7?

The many years I have lived in Wellington have given me insight into what a great town this has been, what a great place it is and what a great place I believe it can continue to be. I hope we can meet the challenges in our future in a positive way while keeping that small-town feel that this town is known for. I would love to see this community grow closer together as it grows into the future. We are not just from Wellington. We are Wellington.

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/JosephMcDanielforTrustee/

Jon Gaiter

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF. PLEASE PROVIDE A BRIEF DESCRIPTION ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

“I’m happily married to my wife Christine. We have six children and own a small business here in Wellington. I have a Business Administration degree and have worked in Business Development, Account Management, and Sales for 10 years. In 2006 I won a silver medal representing the United States in Puurs Belgium in acrobatic gymnastics. From 2007-2011 I served as the head coach for one of the top competitive acrobatics teams in the country.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN WELLINGTON?

Almost 2 years

IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU ENVISION WELLINGTON WILL MOVE FORWARD IN THE YEARS TO COME?

I think that Wellington will continue to grow, but I want to see that we are smart in how that happens. I also think that we need to develop a plan and a vision in conjunction with the citizens of what Wellington will be in the next 20-30 years.

AS A TRUSTEE, HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE GROWTH PLANNING FOR THE TOWN?

Right now our town staff is working hard to plan and get to being proactive in our planning. I will continue supporting our staff to do their job and communicate with the citizens to set the vision for the staff to pursue.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING TO BE A WELLINGTON TRUSTEE?

I think that our town is moving in a lot of good directions. I want to come and help keep us on the path that will set Wellington up for success for the next 30+ years. I also think we need to improve engagement with the community and I can bring that to the board.

AS A TRUSTEE HOW WILL YOU ENCOURAGE NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN WELLINGTON?

I will work towards ensuring that we create and maintain an environment that encourages businesses to build here.

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THE TOWN OF WELLINGTON FACES IN THE YEARS TO COME?

I feel that our biggest challenge right now is our infrastructure (Water and roads). We are moving in a good direction but we have a lot of work to do to ensure we don’t have major problems in the future years. We also need a vision and a plan, which is why I am part of the Steering Committee for the Comprehensive plan that Wellington is currently building.

HOW DO YOU ENVISION CHANGE IN THE TOWN’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN YEARS TO COME?

I see us getting our infrastructure updated, and then putting in place systems to better maintain and upkeep it so we see it last longer. I also see us making sure that as we improve infrastructure we are building with the future in mind.

WHY SHOULD SOMEONE VOTE FOR YOU ON APRIL 7?

My focus is on making sure that the voice of the citizens in Wellington is heard. My decisions will be guided by continuing discussions with the citizens of Wellington. I don’t just want to hear from you now, I want to hear from you consistently to guide our decisions.

WEBSITE:

https://www.facebook.com/JonGaiterforTrustee